Exclusive: AC Milan make first contact with Real Madrid for Tottenham target
03 July at 16:35Serie A giants AC Milan have made fresh contact with Real Madrid after having sealed the deal for Theo Hernandez already.
The talks that the rossoneri and the Los Blancos held for the left-back have improved relations between the two clubs and now Milan are keen to make sure that they take advantage of these good relations.
Our correspondent Daniele Longo understands that talks have resumed between the two clubs already and Dani Ceballos is the first name on their list in that regard.
Ceballos has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham and is keen on leaving the Los Blancos on loan this summer. Milan are ready to make a move and Paolo Maldini is now waiting to understand the situation.
Another name on the radar is Mariano Diaz. Marco Giampaolo wants the striker and while he isn't a priority for him, he is still a target. The axis will Real Madrid can help them make a deal happen. The idea can take off this July.
