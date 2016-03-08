Exclusive: AC Milan make last attempt to sign Carrasco, the details
31 January at 11:30AC Milan have not given up on the Ferreira Carrasco front and in the last few hours there have been new contacts between the Rossoneri and the directors of Dalian Yifeng.
The former Atletico Madrid winger wants to join AC Milan and has been pushing for the deal to be finalized. The Serie A giants have made a 6-month loan offer to the Chinese Super League giants who, however, are not willing to sell the player.
As our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports, Dalian’s chairman Zhang Lin is not willing to sell his best players unless an offer impossible to refuse is submitted.
Dalian have recently made offers for Torino’s Andrea Belotti (€ 50 million) and Lazio’s Ciro Immobile (€ 60 million). Both bids, however, were turned down and that didn’t help AC Milan. Dalian only want to sell players on their conditions and although AC Milan will keep pushing in the coming hours, it’s difficult that the Chinese club will eventually decide to sell Ferreira Carrasco on loan.
Go to comments