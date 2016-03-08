Exclusive: AC Milan make move for Manolas, between Raiola's ok and Juve's interest

Yesterday the new AC Milan coach Marco Giampaolo met Paolo Maldini and the other leaders of the Rossoneri management and among the names discussed as potential reinforcements on the transfer market, there was also that of Kostas Manolas, a defender whom Giampaolo appreciates very much.



Convinced that he can become a top defender at the international level, the manager approved Manolas and the Milan management informed itself about the situation of the Greek international in recent days. Mino Raiola is also involved, contacted directly by Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara and the agent gave the go-ahead to the Rossoneri.



Milan asked for a discount from Manolas' 36 million euros release clause and the Giallorossi said now and will only sell the defender for the whole clause, even for budgetary and FFP reasons, as it is necessary for them to make a full capital gain.



Roma is not in a hurry because Juventus is also interesting and is in frequent contact with Raiola over a possible move in an operation that could potentially include also Gonzalo Higuain.



Milan executives took note. It is not an easy operation and there is still no official offer but the dialogue started with Manolas, his agents and Roma. It will be necessary to pay the full clause to sign the player or perhaps offer a technical counterpart of equal value.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov