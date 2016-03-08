AC Milan are pushing to sign Valencia strikerand today the club’s director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli has held a meeting with one of the intermediaries of the operation, Beppe Bozzo.Bozzo has confirmed that the former West Ham striker only wants a move to AC Milan adding that he has put talks with every other club on hold. The Italian wants a move back to Serie A and is open to join the rossoneri who, however, can’t place a € 20 million right now.The Serie A giants need to sell one of their strikers before signing the former West Ham man. Either Carlos Bacca, Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic could leave the San Siro and AC Milan will manage to make a bid for Zaza as soon as they sell one of their outcasts.​Zaza has already agreed a four-year deal with AC Milan and is only waiting for the club to get the money to sign him.