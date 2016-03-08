Exclusive: AC Milan meet Mendes for Andre Silva, the situation

A meeting between Leonardo and Jorge Mendes is in the agenda. The Rossoneri need to make a decision about the future of Andre Silva. Sevilla have made it clear that they are not willing to sign the player on a permanent deal for €39 million. The Portuguese star had had a great impact at the club but his performances got worse from January with the former Porto ace who was unable to score with the same continuity he had in September.



Andre Silva is destined to return to AC Milan and Jorge Mendes has already offered him to Monaco and Wolves. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims the Portuguese star doesn't want to remain at AC Milan where he would be the back-up striker of Piatek.



Mendes and the Serie A giants will be looking for a solution in their next meeting: AC Milan are looking at a permanent € 35 million sale but are also open to including him in a potential swap deal.



Meantime, they are waiting to meed Mendes.



Translated by Lorenzo Bettoni

Fabrizio Romano