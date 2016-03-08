Exclusive: AC Milan meeting with Genoa today about Piatek

After their defeat in the Suppercoppa, and with Higuain edging ever closer to the exit door, Leonardo is looking to seal a deal for Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek. It has been a very complicated transfer merry-go-round, involving four clubs, and all the pieces needed to fall into place for the transfers to go through, with Juve, Milan and Chelsea needing to find an agreement on Higuain, and Milan and Genoa for Piatek. As the first piece of the puzzle looks to be falling into place, with Higuain set to depart Italy for the blue of Chelsea, Milan are now preparing to seal the deal for Genoa’s Polish hitman.



Genoa Director General Perinetti said today to Radio CRC “The percentage of a departure departure from Piatek? I do not know, we struggle to get rid of our striker, so we have to listen to the proposals. Nothing has been done yet, we only read of a contact with Milan who told us that he wanted to talk about it after the Super Cup. Meeting with Leonardo? No there was no meeting, but it is likely that we will meet if we want to see."

The President of Genoa also said yesterday that they would evaluate what they will do if they receive “a monster offer” for Piatek. It is clear that Genoa will not settle for less than €40m for their striker, whether that be from a permanent sale, or a loan with an obligatory future fee. Milan have already opened discussions with the player’s entourage, and have offered a salary of just under €2m a year, plus bonuses, and it is believed that an agreement is close between club and player. So today’s scheduled meetings between Genoa and Milan may prove decisive in Leonardo’s chase of his top January target. And with Higuain’s move to Chelsea edging closer, Milan are waiting for the right moment to finally present their first official offer for Piatek.



Translated and adapted by @EddieSwain_



Daniele Longo