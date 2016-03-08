Exclusive: AC Milan monitoring progress of English sensation
09 October at 16:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are tracking the progress of Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, who recently got called up to the English national side.
Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer of 2017 for a fee of 8 million euros. After having been called upto the senior Dortmund side, Sancho has been on fire and has assisted six times, scoring once in 7 appearances.
We understand that AC Milan are tracking the progress of Sancho and they aren't alone in that.
Sancho's future at Dortmund is currently unclear, despite the Englishman's contract at BVB being till the summer of 2022. Many clubs have been watching the winger closely since the Under-17 World Cup in India last year and Milan are one of them.
Sancho doesn't have a release clause in his current deal but Dortmund value him in excess of 50 million euros.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments