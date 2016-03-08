Exclusive: AC Milan offered Club Brugge starlet, Leonardo shopping elsewhere
21 March at 09:40In January, AC Milan were linked to Dutch-Nigerian starlet Arnaut Groeneveld; who currently plays for Belgian Pro League outfit Club Brugge. Groeneveld is a winger by trade, twice-capped for the Dutch national team and was linked with a move to Milan on loan with an option or obligation for the Rossoneri to make his stay a permanent one.
Some representatives of the player have offered the Dutchman out to Milan; eager to get their client a move to Serie A. However, Milan sporting director Leonardo has decided to pass on the offer for now; instead wanting to chase a high-value signing for the next season, especially if the club manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Milan, in short, do not want to make a mistake that results from taking a chance on a lower value player; Milan can't take risks for results but must instead look for signings that can best help them secure the results they want. Groeneveld also has injury and fitness struggles which put another question mark over whether or not the Rossoneri would want to sign him.
