Exclusive: AC Milan on scouting mission for France-Saudi Arabia U20, all the objectives

AC Milan on scouting mission for France-Saudi Arabia U20, all the objectives

25 May at 13:15
In an atmosphere of uncertainty at the club, AC Milan start from a certainty: the work of Geoffrey Moncada. The manager of the Rossoneri scouting area is active at the U20 World Cup in Poland with his staff. According to what has been learned exclusively by Calciomercato.com, he is especially focused on observing France, which will make its debut today against Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Les Bleus have arrived in Poland to win. There are very few doubts about the fact that France, along with Portugal, is the main candidate to win the competition. Led by Bernard Diomede, world champion in 1998, the French national team will be able to count on many talented players.

For some time, Milan have been following Marseille's Boubacar Kamara. Another name on the list is Dan-Axel Zagadou, Borussia Dortmund's centre-back. Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka will also be monitored, while an eye will also be kept on Moenchengladbach's Mickael Cuisance.

