Exclusive: AC Milan-Piatek background story and Preziosi's €35m regret

In the summer, Enrico Preziosi caught him out of nowhere for less than 5 million euros. Six months later, he sold him for 7 times more, 35 million and Krzysztof Piatek took over AC Milan in a few weeks. Yet the president of Genoa was upset, he still thinks about it again and again.



Preziosi is bitter about the final figure of the Piatek transfer to the Rossoneri. Always a protagonist in negotiations, a lover of the market conducted personally, Preziosi has often drawn out record capital gains. But he is convinced that with Piatek he could have collected much more, especially given the prices that are exploding all over Europe.



Preziosi often thinks about it, perhaps keeping Piatek and selling him in the summer could have yielded a river of millions more for Genoa. At the same time, however, the extraordinary operation must be recognized: 35 million paid in a single instalment, a unique thing in Italy.



A balance sheet restored with this sale, the possibility of making other investments. In short, from the corporate point of view, Genoa did the right thing but in the president's thoughts, there is the regret of having sold Piatek to Milan for a figure that could have perhaps been higher.



Every goal, every gunshot from Piatek is a bitter blow to swallow. Today, the Polish striker is worth at least twice more, 70 million but the Rossoneri do not have the slightest intention of depriving itself of their striker, quite the contrary.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov