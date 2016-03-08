Exclusive: AC Milan prepare contract extension for midfield star, the details
08 October at 11:25AC Milan are preparing an offer to extend the contract of Giacomo Bonaventura and Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned the details of negotiations between the player and the club.
Bonaventura and his agent Mino Raiola are willing to sign a new deal with the Serie A giants but want a new € 3.5 million-a-year contract, the same salary of the likes of Biglia and Bakayoko.
Leonardo and Maldini are ready to make a similar offer although the economic request of the player may not be fully matched. AC Milan, in fact, will soon offer Bonaventura a € 3 million-a-year deal plus add-ons easily reachable.
Bonaventura is one of the cornerstones of Rino Gattuso’s side. He is a regular starter of the Rossoneri who want to extend his stay at the San Siro beyond 2020 which is when his current deal expires.
Talks between the two parties will be resumed soon, Bonaventura and AC Milan are ready to continue their journey together.
Andrea Distaso
Go to comments