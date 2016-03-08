Exclusive: AC Milan prepare decisive offer for Stefano Sensi
03 March at 14:20Serie A giants AC Milan are set to make a decisive offer to sign Sassuolo midfielder Stefano Sensi, Calciomercato exclusively understand.
Sensi has been one of Sassuolo's most important players this season and has been linked with a move to the rossoneri over the last few months. He has appeared in 20 Serie A games for the neroverdi this season, scoring once and assisting twice.
We understand that Milan are now set to make a decisive offer to tempt the Italian from Sassuolo, who have very good relations with the rossoneri because of how Manuel Locatelli's transfer was done.
The way he played against Milan themselves yesterday confirmed it to Leonardo and Paolo Maldini that he's their man. He played in the midfield with Francesco Magnanelli and then moved further forward to play as a number ten.
Locatelli is expected to be signed on a permanent basis by Sassuolo for a fee of 12 million euros and Sensi could go the other way.
