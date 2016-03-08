Exclusive: AC Milan present Piatek mega contract offer while Higuain-Chelsea talks continue

Slow heat. This is how the Krzystof Piatek operation proceeds for AC Milan, waiting for a Supercup to be played and that all the pieces can get stuck in the right place. Nothing simple, a complex discourse on which Leonardo is working concretely. From Genoa there is an opening, waiting for the official proposal of the Rossoneri.



It will be necessary to understand if Milan can indeed satisfy president Preziosi's demands of at least 40 million guaranteed definitively in the coffers of the club. Work in progress, with caution and prudence because everything still depends on the deal to bring Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea, which is not yet at a hot phase.



Milan have also contacted the agent of the Polish international. Piatek currently earns 450 thousand euros, less than half of Gianluca Lapadula, who is the highest paid player of the team. Surreal but true. But the salary is also becoming an increasingly important topic in negotiations with Milan, who have a five-year contract prepared for the striker at the San Siro with a yearly salary of just under 2 million euros (around 1.8 million) plus bonuses.



The request may be slightly higher but Milan are trying to get the ok of Piatek with a substantial increase compared to his current salary. If both clubs reach an agreement on the transfer fee, contract negotiations would come alive to study the desires of the Pole. Eventual appointments are ready, Leonardo remains cautious and is waiting for the right moment. With Higuain always in the background, determining the whole operation.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov