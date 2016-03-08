Exclusive: AC Milan reach agreement with Argentine trequartista - the details

As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states , Milan like him so much that they tried to close a deal already in January, ultimately failing to find an agreement with Racing. However, the negotiations don't end there, far from it in fact.

Zaracho can play on the wing, as a trequartista and in a midfield role. Therefore, the Rossoneri are keen on bringing him in, also because he has performed very well for his club as of late. The player, in fact, has already said yes to the Milan project.





Now, Zvone Boban and Paolo Maldini will have to reach an agreement with Racing in the summer. The latter are asking for €25m, a demand that is negotiable, while Milan are willing to offer around €15m. Of course, Zaracho's consent will give them an extra push.

Matias Zaracho is more than an idea for Milan. The Argentine trequartista has been on the Rossoneri's radar for quite some time now, and meetings with his agent have already taken place in the last few months, although for different objectives.