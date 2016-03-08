Exclusive: AC Milan reach total agreement with Giampaolo, the details of the contract

06 June at 11:30
Zvonimir Boban and Marco Giampaolo, these are the two men now close to celebrating their marriage with AC Milan. Further confirmations have arrived about the arrival of the former Rossoneri midfielder, who will occupy a managerial role and deal with the relations with Lega, the federation, Eca, UEFA and FIFA. Moreover, Maldini has found an agreement with the next Milan coach - Marco Giampaolo.

According to what has been learned by Calciomercato.com,  Milan and Giampaolo have found an agreement for a two-year contract with an option for the third year under certain conditions. The Sampdoria coach will earn 2 million euros net per season, exactly twice as much as he does currently at Massimo Ferrero's club.

Sampdoria want a compensation from the Rossoneri to free Giampaolo and the coach will return from vacation in Croatia next Monday, ready to sign the contracts and start his new adventure at the San Siro.

