Exclusive: AC Milan ready to complete Leao transfer - the details
27 July at 10:00
AC Milan are pushing for Rafael Leao and are ready to reach the finish line of the negotiations. The Rossoneri management have followed the player for a while now, following a season during which the youngster reached sensational levels.
As learned by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano, Jorge Mendes' work brought the negotiations to an advanced stage in the last hours and now, the very same agent has led Milan to an agreement for the Lille star based on €35m, plus the inclusion of Tiago Djalo.
Maldini, Boban and Massara feel that the transfer market is approaching its end, and thus there is no more time to waste on the incoming front. Therefore, they accelerated the negotiations for Leao, working in parallel with the operation for Correa.
Only a few details remain between the two clubs, but the basis of the deal is already there. Now, the Rossoneri will focus on offloading Andre Silva and Cutrone, while continuing to negotiate for Correa.
