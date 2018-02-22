AC Milan striker Kalinic failed to live up to expectations this season and is expected to leave the San Siro after only one year spent at the club. The rossoneri are open to sell the Croatian striker and Andre Silva in order to rack up some cash to invest on a top centre-forward.Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Lokomotiv Moscow have made an opening bid to sign the former Fiorentina striker who, however, is not interested in joining the Russian league at the moment.