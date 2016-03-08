AC Milan have rejected Chelsea's € 40 million bid for Alessio Romagnoli, Calciomercato.com have exclusively learned. The Blues have just appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager and after taking Jorginho to the Stamford Bridge, the Italian manager is now desperate to sign a new centre-back as well.The Blues have made an attempt to sign the former Sampdoria star (who was linked with joining Manchester United earlier this year) but AC Milan don't want to sell their star.Chelsea's main defensive target, however, remains Daniele Rugani. The Blues are in talks to sign the 23-year-old but the Blues have yet to match Juventus price-tag that is over € 40 millionChelsea are also looking to Serie A to find their next goalkeeper but Alisson, one of their priority transfer targets, seems to be in advanced talks to join LiverpoolDaniele Longo