Exclusive: AC Milan rejected Pjaca in the January transfer market

In the summer of 2016, he said no, despite Adriano Galliani flying to Croatia to negotiate in first person. Marko Pjaca had already made his choice, with Juventus being in his destiny which turned out to be very unlucky.



The Croatian disappointed on the field and was unlucky with injuries. A year ago he had an unsuccessful loan spell at Schalke and now the same goes with Fiorentina. Two dark years for Pjaca decimated by physical problems, with the last one coming a couple of days ago, with the player's season ending with another ACL injury.



Milan wanted the player in 2016 and took the rejection badly but the opposite situation happened in January. Pjaca was among the players offered to Leonardo in search of a winger that could be purchased with a convenient formula.



Fiorentina was ready to release the player and Juventus were convinced to let him go to the Rossoneri so that he could relaunch his career. But this time it was Milan who said no, despite Pjaca very much appreciating the opportunity to get back on track with the Rossoneri. However, Leonardo was not convinced and the roles swapped two and a half years later, with Milan rejecting Pjaca this time.