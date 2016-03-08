Exclusive: AC Milan reopen negotiations for Carrasco

30 January at 19:00
According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, AC Milan have reopened negotations with Dalian Yifang about signing Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco. Carrasco signed for Dalian around a year ago from Atletico Madrid but is already considering a return to Europe.

The current hypothesis is that Carrasco could, in fact, join Milan on a 6-month loan - after Inter Milan ruled themselves out of negotiations after Antonio Candreva rejected a proposal that would see him move to China as part of a deal to sign Carrasco. Within the next 24 hours, Milan and Yifang will be working together to agree on a fee for the deal - and any potential buyout clause within a possible loan contract.

Arsenal are also still interested in Carrasco, also on alert because of the willingness of Yifang to let him leave on a 6-month loan, with an option or obligation to buy during the summer. This suits Arsenal and Milan as the two clubs may fail to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations if they make a permanent purchase in January.

