Exclusive: AC Milan representatives meet agent of Fiorentina star

pezzella, fiorentina, perplesso, 2018/19
10 July at 14:30
AC Milan are working hard on the transfer market and are targeting several players to reinforce Marco Giampaolo's squad. As learned by Calciomercato.com, ​Martin Guastadisegno arrived at Casa Milan this morning to meet with the Rossoneri leadership.

The agent represents Fiorentina's star defender German Pezzella. The Argentinian has thus emerged as another name on Milan's wishlist of defenders after Dejan Lovren, for whom Liverpool continue to ask 20 million euros. Here is the video of the agent's arrival at the Milan headquarters:

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.