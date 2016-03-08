Exclusive: AC Milan's decision on Rafael Leao and the blow from CAS

Last summer, Elliott made a strong investment between the fixed part and the bonuses on Rafael Leao, believing that they had signed a player with a high-level potential. Regardless of who will be the next manager, AC Milan are convinced that they should keep the Portuguese youngster.

As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states , there is no intention to part ways after just one season, but rather a belief from the Rossoneri that Leao will have his breakthrough soon. However, another issue has come up off the pitch, which is at least a bit worrying.



A few weeks ago, CAS ruled against Leao in the dispute with Sporting Lisbon, ordering him to pay a total of €16.5m after wrongfully terminating the contract. In Portugal, it has been stated that Jorge Mendes (his agent) wants Milan to pay part of the amount.

However, the Rossoneri have nothing to do with the matter and have already invested a lot in the player. Therefore, everyone's hope is that the decision will be overturned as it doesn't make sense for Leao to pay all that money by himself.