Exclusive: AC Milan's meetings with Raiola and Mendes; the situation
20 November at 23:00Zlatan Ibrahimovic is AC Milan's big goal for January. Zvone Boban reiterated this to Mino Raiola during the summit that took place a few hours ago at Casa Milan. As learned by Calciomercato.com, the offer is an 18-month contract, but there is still distance on the figures.
Furthermore, the player hasn't made a clear decision on his future yet. In any case, the Rossoneri intend to give their manager a new striker. This also explains the work started well in advance and on different tracks. Boban and Maldini don't want to be caught unprepared.
The idea of Moise Kean, therefore, remains. In addition to the Everton man, the likes of Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz and Adolfo Gaich are also on the list. Of course, there are also a few names on the list that aren't known to the public yet.
AC Milan also had a meeting with the super-agent Jorge Mendes to understand the possibilities on the English and Spanish market. The agent was useful last summer, bringing in Rafael Leao, and he could be important in January as well.
