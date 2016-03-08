Exclusive: AC Milan's pursuit of Richarlison gets complicated

Everton's Richarlison is a name appreciated by AC Milan director Leonardo for years. The attacker was bought by the English club for 40 million euros a year ago from Watford and the Rossoneri have been following him for a long time. Already two years ago he was close to a move from Fluminense but the previous management did not manage to complete the deal, which could be the face next summer too.



In these hours, Richarlison's agent has informed Milan of the precise indications of Everton's will for the summer transfer market. The management has no intention of selling the Brazilian and consider him untouchable. A sale would only be possible n the face of an indispensable offer, close to 65/70 million euros.



The price of the player exploded due to the call up in the Selecao, with the coach Tite seeing the player as a fundamental part of his Brazil side. Richarlison costs a lot of money and Milan would have considered him as an opportunity and not as a great effort during the summer transfer market.



This is why the cards on the table have changed and after the last meeting between the entourage of the player and Everton, the deal is more complicated than ever.



Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov