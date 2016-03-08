Exclusive: AC Milan's strategy for Rennes superstar revealed as competition increases

Everyone is crazy for Eduardo Camavinga. Disqualified against Cluj in the Europa League, the Rennes jewel returns to the field for the Ligue 1 match with Amiens and with the return to the field, the return to the work of the scouts goes and in hand.



The young midfielder has stunned observers all around Europe since the start of the season: especially those of AC Milan who, under the direction of Massara, have continued to provide constant reports on the player since September.



However, competition for the Rossoneri increases week by week and after Barcelona, two other European big names have joined the list of suitors: Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.



Competition increases but this does not shift Milan's plans, which continue in their wait-and-see strategy. Camavinga is a profile that pleases the management, very much much, but at the moment the Rossoneri have not started concrete negotiations with Rennes and are limited to monitoring the midfielder.



Rennes, meanwhile, are not willing, at this time, to listen to any offers, knowing that growth in performance could increase the price tag, which is already settled between 20 and 30 million euros.



For his part, Camavinga and his entourage are in no hurry to force market situations: first the field, then naturalization that will allow him to play for French youth national teams, then they will decide what will be the best solution to continue in the professional and human growth. The list of suitors is increasing. Milan is there: Camavinga remains one of the names on the shortlist of the Rossoneri.

Federico Albrizio