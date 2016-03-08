Exclusive: AC Milan's strong stance on Paqueta; between Leonardo and summer
07 February at 10:40The stance was strong, decisive. AC Milan chose to keep Lucas Paquetà rather than selling him in January, as the opportunity to do so wasn't appreciated by Elliott's top management and the management of the club.
As our reporter Fabrizio Romano states, Leonardo had moved seriously on behalf of Paris Saint-Germain, continuing contacts with the Rossoneri for weeks but without ever going beyond their €20-22m offer. Of course, this wasn't considered enough by Milan.
Certainly, that's understandable, as the same director made a €35m investment in the player just one year before. Therefore, Milan decided to keep the player and kept their stance even during the period where Paqueta really struggled.
Furthermore, the Rossoneri don't intend to give away the player in the summer either. The leadership has always been clear with the Paqueta and his agent: he will only be sold in the face of a real and important offer, as it was for Piatek and Suso. Matter of principle.
