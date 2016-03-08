Exclusive: AC Milan set sights on Dinamo Zagreb trio

AC Milan's scouts are busier than ever. With the rejuvenation of the squad in recent months, in no small part down to the additions of Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta to the squad, Milan are hoping to continue their good transfer form in the upcoming summer transfer window.According to what has been learned by CalcioMercato.com, Milan's scouting network is currently, in part, focused on Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb. Milan seemingly see Zagreb as a great pool of talent, with at least three names on the rossoneri shopping list.Firstly, Spaniard Dani Olmo, who Milan have been linked with for the past few months. Olmo is considered to be one of Dinamo Zagreb's best players and the club value him at €25m. However, for Olmo's signature Milan will face stern competition from the likes of Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund; who are both interested in signing him.The other two names Milan are linked to are midfielder Nikola Moro and winger Antonio Marin; both considered to be real talents with huge potential and, therefore, seem to be near the top of Milan's summer shopping list.

