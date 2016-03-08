Exclusive: AC Milan set to close deal for Bennacer today

12 July at 17:35
Serie A giants AC Milan are set to close the deal to sign Ismael Bennacer from Empoli later today, Calciomercato understand.

The midfielder was heavily linked with moves to not just Milan, but with moves to Napoli and Fiorentina as well. The relegated Empoli saw Bennacer become a key player as he made 37 appearances last season, assisting five times.

We understand that the deal is practically done with the final details set to be sorted out very soon.

Paolo Maldini will have a meeting with Empoli in the evening later today and define the whole structure of the fee that the rossoneri will pay to the relegated Serie B outfit.

Bennacer has already agreed terms with Milan and is excited about playing at the San Siro side next season. Empoli stick to their demands. They want 16 million euros in the deal plus bonuses of 1-2 million euros.

The player's entourage has shown signs of closing the deal as quickly as they can.
 

