Exclusive: AC Milan star close to renewal
02 September at 17:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that AC Milan star Giacomo Bonaventura is coming to signing a new contract at the club.
Bonaventura has begun the new season well and apart from having impressed in Friday's game against Roma, Bonaventura was on the scoresheet for the rossoneri in the opening game of the season against Napoli.
We understand that good relations between Leonardo and Bonaventura's agent Mino Raiola have accelerated talks of a possible renewal and another meeting in the near future could close the deal.
Bonaventura will sign a new deal till the year 2022 with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2020 and the Italian would receive a wage hike of about 2 million euros a season.
The player wants to stay at the club and talks about a renewal for Ignazio Abate are also expected to start and its Raiola himself who represents the full-back, whose contract runs out next summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments