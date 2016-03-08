Exclusive: AC Milan star rejects Monaco move
20 June at 15:40CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that AC Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez has rejected a move to Monaco.
The Swiss left-back joined Milan last summer from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for a fee in the region of 15 million euros. This past season, Rodriguez appeared in 34 Serie A games for the rossoneri, scoring once too.
CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Rodriguez has rejected a move to Monaco in favor of a Milan stay.
It is said that contact by the French club was made last week, but the player responded with a firm no. Rodriguez is happy at Milan and will not consider offers unless the interested club is offering the promise of Champions League football.
The left-back has drawn links with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this summer too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
