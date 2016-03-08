Exclusive: AC Milan still in Richarlison talks despite enormous price tag, the details

AC Milan have been following Everton's Richarlison for some time now but with time, the Brazilian is becoming an increasingly complicated desire for the Rossoneri.



Everton's 55 million investment turned out to be right and buying him from Watford was a masterpiece because with the goal scored against Manchester United, Richarlison reached a tally of 13 goals and 2 assists in the Premier League, to which he added a goal in the FA Cup.



It is no coincidence that the conditions of a potential operation become more and more complicated with each impressive performance. Milan are in contact with the agent of the player but have understood the difficulties of the business.



In the last couple of days Everton had a meeting with the agents of the player: the price continues to rise and today he is considered not for sale in the face of offers lower than 75 million euros, as the club believes that a British top club can submit an 80 million offer for the former Fluminese man.



This is an extremely large amount for Milan who will make their evaluations but to date have not made a leap forward. Richarlison's request is to play the next edition of the Champions League at all costs, otherwise, he will not leave Everton, a sort of obligation imposed by the player in the face of a transfer because otherwise, he would gladly play for the Toffees for another season.



In short, Richarlison is a complicated goal for Milan and with every goal or assist the price rises. If the Rossoneri want to enter the race they must be able to guarantee the Champions League. But given the price set by Everton, it may not be enough.

Fabrizio Romano. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov