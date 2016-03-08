Exclusive: AC Milan talk to Bakayoko and Kessie about Acerbi case
18 April at 22:35Serie A giants AC Milan have already talked to midfield duo Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko about what transpired after the club's win over Lazio at the weekend.
After Milan had picked up a vital win over their top four rivals, both Kessie and Bakayoko had celebrated in front of Lazio fans by holding out Francesco Acerbi's shirt. In response, Lazio fans racially abused Bakayoko in a chant that they sang recently,
We understand that Milan have already held talks about the case with both Kessie and Bakayoko and the club is not happy with what happened after the game.
The rossoneri have now released any statement about the case but are aware of how it has caused disturbance among the two fanbases. The meeting was an attempt to let the players know that the club isn't happy.
The meeting happened at Casa Milan and Leonardo was present there, along with Paolo Maldini.
