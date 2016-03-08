Exclusive: AC Milan target pushed closer to Napoli exit
18 July at 11:30CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Napoli star Jose Callejon has edged very close to a partenopei exit this summer.
Callejon joined Napoli from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 for a fee of 10 million euros. The Spaniard has impressed since he joined the Naples based side, appearing 50 times in all competitions last season, scoring 12 times.
Calciomercato understand that the entry of Carlo Ancelotti as the new Napoli boss has brought Callejon closer to a Napoli exit as he will not fit into the 4-3-2-1 system that the Italian will employ at the club.
AC Milan have been linked with a move for Callejon, who has the same agent as the rossoneri's summer signing Pepe Reina. With the Elliot Fund set to provide Milan with fresh funds, Milan will be able to make an offer for Callejon.
