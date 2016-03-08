Exclusive: AC Milan target to agree Manchester United deal
27 June at 15:20Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been a player that was wanted by AC Milan as they were planning on signing him in the summer transfer window.
The tall Belgium international's contract with the Premier League club Inglese will run down on Saturday, June 30. He is a free agent after That and as per the information Gathered by Calciomercato.com , Marouane Fellaini will snub an offer from AC Milan as he will not play in the Serie A new season.
The idea of taking Marouane Fellaini on a free transfer had intrigued many clubs, including AC Milan. Marouane Fellaini was also offered to Juventus, who politely rejected, while the Rossoneri continued talks with the former Everton midfielder.
Manchester United have been awarded a two-year contract and Marouane Fella is read to say no to AC Milan. Premier League club.
