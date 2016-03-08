Exclusive: AC Milan, the cost of the operation for Chelsea wantaway

Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas has had limited playing time under new manager Maurizio Sarri, which once again has sparked rumours in regards to his future with the Blues.

In fact, as the Spaniard's contract expires next summer, he may well become a hot object in the January transfer window. As told by Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano , Fabregas has for long been a target of AC Milan, also because the midfielder has been offered to the club.

The figures of a potential deal, however, make for a costly operation. Fabregas currently earns around €8m per season, and would like to have at least the same amount. Should he join on a free transfer, then the request will most likely rise to €9m (plus at least €3.5m in agent commission). Therefore, due to their situation with FFP, this is not an operation that Milan would pounce on straight away.