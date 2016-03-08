Exclusive: AC Milan to battle out with Bayern for Chievo jewel

Emanuel Vignato is one of the brightest Italian talents and has attracted the interest of various clubs across Europe thanks to his performances at the end of the season for Chievo. The two most serious suitors seem to be AC Milan and Bayern Munich.



As learned by Calciomercato.com, Bayern are currently in a slight advantage in the race for the player but the last word has not yet been said and the Rossoneri have an ace up their sleeves.



The Rossoneri have been in contact with Chievo and the player's agent for weeks now and talks had been ongoing even under the leadership of Leonardo, who left the club at the end of the season.



Chievo want 8 million euros for Vignato and Milan could offer some technical counterparts in the operation to facilitate a deal. The two names mentioned were Gian Filippo Feliciol and Matteo Gabbia, who could go the other way in a potential operation that could bring a talented youngster to the San Siro.

Federico Albrizio. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov