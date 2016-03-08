Exclusive: AC Milan to battle out with Bayern for Chievo jewel

02 July at 16:30
Emanuel Vignato is one of the brightest Italian talents and has attracted the interest of various clubs across Europe thanks to his performances at the end of the season for Chievo. The two most serious suitors seem to be AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

As learned by Calciomercato.com, Bayern are currently in a slight advantage in the race for the player but the last word has not yet been said and the Rossoneri have an ace up their sleeves.

The Rossoneri have been in contact with Chievo and the player's agent for weeks now and talks had been ongoing even under the leadership of Leonardo, who left the club at the end of the season.

Chievo want 8 million euros for Vignato and Milan could offer some technical counterparts in the operation to facilitate a deal. The two names mentioned were Gian Filippo Feliciol and Matteo Gabbia, who could go the other way in a potential operation that could bring a talented youngster to the San Siro.
Federico Albrizio. Translated by Nikita Fesyukov

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.