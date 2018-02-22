Marouane Fellaini is a transfer target of AC Milan for this summer and Calciomercato.com can provide the latest exclusive updates about the potential move of the Belgian midfielder to the San Siro.Fellaini will see his Manchester United contract expire at the end of the season and the rossoneri need one new centre midfielders to improved the quality of their squad as well as its international experience.Fellaini earns € 10 million-a-year at the Old Trafford and AC Milan can’t match that fee. In addition to that the agents of the Belgian have already demanded high commissions and the rossoneri will sit around a table by the end of the week trying to lower their demands.​Fellaini is a concrete transfer target for AC Milan but the rossoneri need to lower the demands of the player and his entourage in order to sign the 30-year-old.