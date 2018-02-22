Exclusive AC Milan update: Li to announce refinancing
29 May at 16:00AC Milan president Yonghong Li is about to send a announce the refinancing of the club to respond to fears of Uefa and fans.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the president of the Serie A giants will soon announce that he will deal with the requests of the club’s shareholders who pushed for Yonghong Li to make fresh cash injection following Uefa’s refusal of the so-called settlement agreement.
According to reports in Italy, AC Milan’s owner has recently refused an offer of 450 million euros including debts with the American fund Elliot, a proposition coming from Dubai (more precisely from the real estate agent Al-Falasi); in addition to another offer that would allow him to remain a 30% minority shareholder.
AC Milan are now waiting to know the punishment for breach of Financial Fair Play. The rossoneri could be fined, banned from European competitions, or see their Europa League roster reduced for next season.
