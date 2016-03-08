Exclusive: AC Milan want Higuain on loan and Caldara in a swap deal
28 July at 09:15Calciomercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan have proposed a swap deal with Juventus involving Mattia Caldara and have proposed to take Gonzalo Higuain on loan along with the Italian youngster.
It is said that both clubs held two meetings yesterday and they were intense hours in the deal. While the rossoneri aren't ruling out a possible deal for Alvaro Morata, they have put forward an idea of selling Bonucci back to Juventus and getting Caldara on a permanent basis and signing Higuain on a season long loan.
The hypothetical loan amount that is being proposed for Higuain is about 15 million euros, but Juventus are going to be very cautious about the deal. The Old Lady are set to meet Leonardo Bonucci's agent Alessandro Lucci later today to hold talks over a contract.
Higuain's brother-agent Nicolas is set to arrive in Italy either today or tomorrow and the player wants a contract of 7.5 million euros a season, but has not given a go-ahead signal for the loan idea. The Argentine has not agreed any personal terms with AC Milan yet and is still waiting on Chelsea, who are also interested in the striker.
Further talks will be held today and Higuain's choice will remain a focal point of a possible deal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
