Exclusive: AC Milan want to avoid two dangers while dealing with Chelsea for Bakayoko

The relationship between AC Milan and Chelsea is good, very good. The Bakayoko operation in the summer, the long dialogue for Fabregas who eventually made another choice, the Higuain operation, despite the complexity of the deal. These all are clear examples of it, which is why both clubs have resumed contacts regarding TIemoue Bakayoko in recent days.



The Frenchman is totally reborn under Gennaro Gattuso and has become one of the key players of the team. The option to buy in the contract between the parties is set at 35 million euros. In the last hours, Leonardo has informed Chelsea about the two dangers Milan would like to avoid.



Firstly, he addressed the continuous rumours about the insertion of a player in the Bakayoko operation, in particular, the name of Franck Kessie that Milan do not want to sell in June, if not faced with an offer out of the market.



The second is the fear of an auction or the possibility that the London-based club will receive signals from other clubs ready to offer even more than 35 million to sign Bakayoko next summer before the Rossoneri communicate their intention with certainty.



There are no technical doubts, far from it, only financial related to the FFP regulations. However, Milan has reiterated that redeeming Bakayoko is a priority and relies on good relations with Chelsea also on the timing of the operation on which there can be no immediate guarantees. But Leonardo knows that other clubs are moving and wants to avoid surprises, as there is a willingness to count on Tiemoue Bakayoko in 2019/20 as one of the pillars of the team.