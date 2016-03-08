Exclusive: AC Milan working on ways to sign Halilovic for free
29 June at 14:25CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are working on ways to sign Alen Halilovic on a free transfer after the player completed a medical yesterday.
The 22-year-old former Barcelona man was sold by the club before he joined Hamburg on a permanent basis. He failed to impress at the Bundesliga side and was loaned out to Las Palmas last season, where could score twice and assisted once.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that the rossoneri are working on ways to sign the player on a free.
Halilovic's agent Fali Ramadani was in Milan while the player was undergoing his medical. Ramadani was holding talks with Massimiliano Mirabelli about ways to terminate his Hamburg contract such that the rossoneri could sign him without paying a sum.
It is said that a decision would be made by Monday and once the player terminates his Hamburg contract, he will pen a three-year deal with Milan this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
