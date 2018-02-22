Exclusive: After Can, Juventus could seal Perin signature soon
21 May at 09:30CalcioMercato exclusively understand that Juventus are close to sealing the signing of Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin, with a deal for Emre Can all but done.
The 25-year-old Perin has increasingly become one of the most wanted goalkeepers in Italy and has become a vital player for Genoa over the last few seasons. This season, Perin has impressed too. He has started 37 games for the Serie A club, attracting attention from a host of big clubs in the country.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano understands that Juventus are closing in on the signing of Perin, with Gianluigi Buffon having played his last game for Juventus this past weekend.
On around Wednesday, the Old Lady are said to hold a meeting with Genoa over Perin's signature. Genoa chairman Enrico Preziosi wants a negotiable fee of about 20 million euros, but with the player's contract set to expire in the summer of 2019, he can go for a lower fee.
Juventus will offer about 10 million for the goalkeeper's services and have already prepared a five-year long deal for the player.
Rolando Mandragora can go back to Genoa as part of the deal as the Old Lady want to strike it as soon as possible. They are well aware of interest from Roma and Napoli.
After Can, Perin could be Juve's second signing of the summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
