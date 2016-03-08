Having just completed the signing of Brazilian youngster Paqueta, AC Milan's sporting director, Leonardo, is once again on the move to find other reinforcements, according to Calciomercato.com's Carlo Pellegatti.

As always, however, Milan remain very quiet in regards to their transfer market strategies, although some rumours have managed to sneak out. Most of these have also linked Paredes with the San Siro side, further sparking the situation.





Given the Rossoneri's FFP situation, the cost would have to be evaluated. It is believed that Zenit will ask for €25m, having paid €23m when signing the player from Roma.

In fact, as quoted by Pellegatti, it seems that Leandro Paredes wishes to leave Zenit in favour of a return to Italy, having left the country almost two years ago. The Argentinian has a contract until 2021 with the Rusian side, which could make a deal more difficult.