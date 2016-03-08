Exclusive: Agent full of praise for Nandez; responds to Inter rumours
18 November at 19:00In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com, Pablo Bentancur spoke about Nahitan Nandez' success with Cagliari at the start of the season. In fact, the midfielder has attracted the interest of Inter, keeping tabs on the player.
"I had no doubts about him adapting to Italian football, it's a perfect league for his characteristics. Nandez is certainly a great player. The fans always like him because he leaves the last drop of sweat on the pitch;" he began.
The agent was also asked about the Inter rumours, as the Nerazzurri are looking to reinforce their squad, especially in the midfield. However, he opted not to give any details away on the matter: "If Inter like him? No comment".
Inter have started the season well but Antonio Conte still isn't satisfied, requesting reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season. When Sensi got injured, it was clear that they needed more depth in the midfield.
