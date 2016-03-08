Exclusive: Agent meets AC Milan to discuss trio's future
27 June at 17:40Football agent Mario Giuffredi's stable includes players like Andrea Conti and Gabriel who are all on the books of AC Milan and also Fiorentina defender Cristiano Biraghi.
As for the information Gathered by Calciomercato.com , Mario Giuffredi arrived at the office to meet the AC Milan Rossoneri director of sports Massimiliano Mirabelli. Andrea Conti suffered a double knee injury and has missed the last 12 months of football.
Atalanta man. Another player wanted by AC Milan is Cristiano Biraghi, who is on the books of Florence managed by Mario Giuffredi.
AC Milan has Swiss international Ricardo Rodriguez and has been receiving several offers.Ricardo Rodriguez wants his future at San Siro, but if AC Milan decides to sell him, then Cristiano Biraghi could replace him at the club. Gabriel is another goalkeeper managed by the same agent and his contract expires in 2019.
CLCIK HERE TO READ MORE SERIEA NEWS
Go to comments