09 July at 12:45The agent of Lazio star Ciro Immobile has ruled out reports linking the player with a move to AC Milan this summer.
Immobile has rediscovered his form at the biancocelesti and was the Serie A's highest goalscorer last season, tied at the top of the charts with Mauro Icardi with 29 goals.
In an interview that Immobile's agent Alessandro Moggi exclusively gave to CalcioMercato, he revealed that the player wants to stay at the biancocelesti and discussions about a new contract are on.
He said: "Immobile is quiet and can stay at Lazio with whom we are talking about a further renewal of the contract. It 'clear that as there have been, there may be other interests from other clubs. He is very much intent on staying at Lazio and we will go on like this even if you sell Cristiano Ronaldo."
Moggi confirmed that Immobile was AC Milan's transfer target this summer until the financial troubles came in. He said: " He was a target. Not now. But I don't know if he was their top target, you would have to ask them. Then Milan unfortunately is experiencing very complex events and as a result the Milan market will open, if it opens, when the corporate issues will be clarified with UEFA."
