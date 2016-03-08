Exclusive: Agent of Arsenal and Lazio target confirms PSG interest

Wesley Moraes has been attracting the attention of many top clubs as he continues to impress in the Belgian Pro League, and on a continental level, for Club Brugge. Wesley had scored nine and assisted six so far this season for the Brugge side, who currently sit in 2nd place in the Pro League, despite closing the gap on league leaders Genk to eight points with a 3-1 win over them at the weekend.Wesley has therefore been wanted by a number of clubs. Stretching back to last summer, Lazio have been suitors of the striker; the Biancocelesti identifying him as a potential vice-Immobile but failing to come to an agreement with the Belgian club. Premier League outfit Arsenal were then linked to Wesley in the January transfer market but nothing substantial emerged from that.Speaking exclusively to CalcioMercato.com, one of Wesley's representatives, Paulo Nehmy spoke on recent reports that PSG have now emerged in the race for his signature, saying: "Wesley is going through a very interesting time and there are a few clubs following him and PSG is one of them, yes."Nehmy also revealed that Wesley is not just a target at club level, but international level too. The Belgian national team have been in contact with Club Brugge and Wesley's entourage about a possible 'nationalisation' of the forward, "after the game he talked to the President of Brugge and requested the nationalisation of Wesley."An interesting time indeed for Wesley Moraes, who for now is focused on performing both within the Pro League and the UEFA Europa League with Club Brugge.

Sam Wilson (@snhw_)