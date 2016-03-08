Exclusive: Agent of Arsenal midfielder opens door to Milan move

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been named in the press recently as reports have suggested that AC Milan are considering a move for the Uruguayan; after suggestions that the midfielder is unsettled in England.

Speaking to CalcioMercato's Daniele Longo, Torreira's agent, Pablo Bentancur, said that: "I know nothing about the Rossoneri's interest, no one contacted me. I have learned of this possibility through the press."

"If Giampaolo's call could be something special for Lucas? Yes, clearly."

Torreira signed for Arsenal from Sampdoria last summer and had a strong, if not a little inconsistent, first season in North London. The midfielder scored in the North London Derby against Tottenham and made himself an instant fan favourite for the Gunners. 

Milan would have to cough up a fee of above €40m for the Uruguayan's signature, however, but there is a plan amongst the Rossoneri, according to reports in the media, that the club could offer Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie as part of the deal to bring Torreira back to Italy.

