Exclusive: agent of Arsenal star – “I have never spoken with anyone about Sporting”
04 August at 16:05Fresh reports were released this morning from Alfredo Pedulla of il Corriere dello Sport which claimed that Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon had agreed upon a €6 million deal for Spanish forward Lucas Perez, a player who has also been linked with the likes of Lazio, Fiorentina, Frosinone and Newcastle United this summer.
Probing deeper into the matter of these Lisbon rumours, CalcioMercato.com contacted the forward’s agent, Rodrigo Lovelle of Protio Sport in an attempt to clear up what had been suggested.
When asked if there was any truth to the links between Sporting and Perez, Lovelle replied: “I have never spoken with anyone about Sporting” – which indicates that either rumours are once again being made up, or that the clubs have gone behind the back of the agent and the player – which seems unlikely.
For now, Lucas Perez remains at Arsenal and it could be that he gets a second chance to perform under Unai Emery in North London.
