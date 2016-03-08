Exclusive: Agent of Bakayoko reveals why player came late to training

The agent of AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed exclusively to Calciomercato details about why the player came late to training recently.



The Frenchman was an hour late to training and it wasn't taken well by anyone at the training ground or by Rino Gattuso.



We have been told by Bakayoko's entourage that issues with the car was the reason for him being late. The player had no petrol in his car on the ring road before taking the highway that was supposed to take him to Milanello. It was down to the lack of habit of using that car to get to training.